"There is nothing scary" - Cris Cyborg explains the reason why Claressa Shields doesn't want to fight her with 8oz gloves

Cris Cyborg and Claressa Shields are continuing their bantering, with the former dropping a new video breaking things down.

The two prolific pugilists had an encounter over the Super Bowl weekend festivities, with Shields having a conversation with Cyborg at a media row.

'The GWOAT' had come out with a post on X intimating that she, in her words, checked Cyborg's temperature. To this assertion of her composure changing up at all, the former UFC featherweight champion posted a response video and also did so on X.

Within that clip, Cyborg said:

"There is nothing scary about you. Box is not real fight. In real fight, I suplex you in your head and you knock yourself out because you don't know break your fall."

"For those of you watching, women's boxing 147 pounds fight 8oz gloves and if you fight 154, you fight ten ounce gloves. I'm willing to go your sport, I'm willing to give up the experience. But you have to make 147, so we can fight 8oz gloves."

Check out the video of Cyborg addressing Shields after their encounter below:

Cris Cyborg and her recent endeavors in boxing

The 38-year-old is well regarded in mixed martial arts, with championships at 145 pounds under the Strikeforce and Bellator banners as well. She has also been concurrently boxing in recent years and is clearly looking to take on massive challenges as evidenced by eyeing a fight with an undefeated multi-division world champion.

Cris Cyborg made her professional debut in the sweet science in December 2022. She scored a unanimous decision win over Gabrielle Holloway in a four-round affair. Thosefistic fireworks transpired at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, with the decorated MMA fighter dropping Holloway in the third round.

The Brazilian bruiser did not compete under Queensberry Rules for the entirety of 2023 but returned to the sport this calendar year in emphatic fashion.

The Curitiba native then had her sophomore boxing bout on January 19th of this year and scored a first-round KO in the process. She put the first blemish on the pro boxing record of Kelsey Wickstrum during their prizefight at Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California.

Cyborg has had both of her boxing bouts at 154 pounds and in MMA normally fights at 145 pounds. The call for a Claressa Shields fight at 147 seems to be a pseudo-middle ground for her in that sense, while for Shields, she has mostly been competing at 160 pounds as of late.

The two combatants have known each other for several years and have a training history as they have sparred multiple times with one another.