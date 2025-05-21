"There are opportunities" - Two-sport king Prajanchai open to fresh challenges, at a crossroads in moving up a weight class

Prajanchai is ready to take advantage of some new opportunities.

With nearly 350 career fights to his credit and two ONE world championships around his waist, Prajanchai is ready to mix things up and test his mettle against a new crop of world-class talent.

During a recent appearance on The ONE Podcast, the reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai titleholder revealed that he would like to do a few more scraps in eight-ounce gloves. He also addressed the possibility of moving up from strawweight to flyweight, saying:

"There are opportunities for new experiences. I'd like to fight more kickboxing matches to gain more experience in that discipline. Regarding moving up in weight, I have to consider that I'm already at a disadvantage with my body frame".

"Western fighters are naturally bigger than Thai fighters."

With ONE's flyweight Muay Thai division becoming one of the most talent-rich weight classes in all of combat sports, Prajanchai's move there would undoubtedly deliver some exciting matchups.

But the two-sport titleholder may have some unfinished business to attend to first.

Prajanchai may have to go through Jonathan Di Bella once more before moving on to another weight class

In March, former ONE world champion Jonathan Di Bella once again claimed 26 pounds of gold, defeating Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172 in Tokyo to capture the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Not only did it make the Canadian-Italian star a world champion again, but it set the stage for one of the biggest rematches in kickboxing history.

Last year, Prajanchai handed Jonathan Di Bella his first career loss, solidifying himself as the undisputed ONE kickboxing king. Now, Di Bella has his sights set on a rematch and an opportunity to trade in his interim belt for undisputed gold.

Will we see Prajanchai go toe-to-toe with Di Bella one more time before attempting to conquer a new weight class? Only time will tell.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

