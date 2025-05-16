“They showed me love”- Jonathan Di Bella says fans appreciated his masterful performance against the legendary Sam-A

Jonathan Di Bella is grateful for the support he received from Thai and Japanese fans after his latest fight. On March 23, Di Bella had an opportunity to regain ONE gold when he battled the legendary Sam-A for the interim strawweight kickboxing world title.

Di Bella and Sam-A produced an entertaining five-round battle at ONE 172 in Japan, with the former emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

Di Bella recently did an interview with Nick Atkin. The Canadian-Italian superstar was asked about ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong claiming he lacked a killer instinct for not finishing Sam-A in their fight. The 28-year-old responded:

"Sam-A is tough. He’s a legend. He’s really good. I gained a lot of fans after that performance. I gained a lot of Thai and Japanese fans after the fight, and I’m happy they showed me love."

Jonathan Di Bella handed Sam-A his first promotional kickboxing defeat, previously holding a record of 2-0. The legendary Thai fighter has also solidified his legacy as a former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

Di Bella has fought five times in the ONE strawweight kickboxing division, establishing a 4-1 record and previously holding the undisputed world title.

Watch Di Bella's entire interview with Nick Atkin below:

Jonathan Di Bella plans to "finish the business" against Prajanchai

Jonathan Di Bella's lone kickboxing defeat in ONE Championship was a title-losing unanimous decision against Prajanchai in June 2024. The Canadian-Italian's recent interim title-winning performance could be set up for a rematch against two-sport world champion Prajanchai later this year, assuming the latter doesn't officially move up to flyweight.

During the previously mentioned interview, Di Bella had this to say about deserving a rematch before Prajanchai pursues fights at the higher weight class:

"I believe he’s a legend and [I want to] finish the business before he wants to go to other divisions and move on to other fighters."

Following his loss against Prajanchai, Jonathan Di Bella bounced back with kickboxing wins against Rui Botelho and Sam-A.

Prajanchai has fought once since taking out Di Bella, defending his Muay Thai strap with a fourth-round finish against Ellis Badr Barboza in February.

