"There is a reason for weight classes" - Fans debate the winner of Nate Diaz vs Bradley Martyn as the two pose together

Nate Diaz is one of the most popular mixed martial artists in the world. His two bouts with former UFC double champion Conor McGregor launched him into the public eye, while his colorful personality and legendary toughness endeared him to the sport's casual fanbase.

Meanwhile, Bradley Martyn is a well-known name in the social media fitness world. He previously drew the attention of combat sports fans when he and boxer Devin Haney spoke about the age-old topic of size versus skill. Now, it seems that he's inspired the same conversation with Nate Diaz.

Martyn took to Twitter, where he posted a picture he took standing next to Diaz. It was captioned with a question he posed to his followers, asking who would win between him and the Stockton MMA cult icon in a street fight. It led to a wave of different answers.

One fan felt that Bradley Martyn's size would be too great a factor and that if he managed to mount the 'BMF' claimant, the bout would swing firmly in his favor:

"If brad gets on top of him on ground then Brad. There is a reason for weight classes."

Another fan took it as an opportunity to poke fun at Bardley Martyn, pointing to his previous interaction with Devin Haney:

"Brad still on this since Devon riled him up."

One of the most direct comments came from a fan who expressed his belief in Diaz winning with just one word - the fighter's name:

"Nate"

This was parroted by another fan, who expressed confidence in Nate Diaz winning:

"Nate every time lol"

A collage of more fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

How did Nate Diaz's sparring session go ahead of his boxing match with Jake Paul?

Much was made of Esquiva Falcão's comments about how poorly the former UFC star allegedly did in a sparring session. He was critical of Diaz, which led to one of Nate Diaz's teammates coming to his defense, claiming that everyone will be surprised by how good he'll look come fight night.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Video of Nate Diaz sparring with a pro boxer

However, footage of one of Diaz's sparring sessions has been released. While the boxer he's sparring with isn't Falcão, the Brazilian is presumably the one filming the bout as he can be heard speaking behind the camera.

The footage drew mixed reactions, with some displeased by how sluggish Diaz looked, while others were thrilled by the forward pressure he imposed on his sparring partner.