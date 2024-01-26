“There’s no animosity” – Martin Nguyen says eagerness to run it back with Thanh Le does not stem from hate

Former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen says he is eager to earn a rematch with fellow Vietnamese fighter and former featherweight king Thanh Le.

The 34-year-old says there is no bad blood with Thanh Le, despite the latter ending his reign and taking his belt four years ago.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nguyen talked about his fight with Thanh Le and why there’s no animosity between them.

‘The Situ-Asian’ said:

“Yeah, he got the last laugh. It's just, it's the sport, man. I got overzealous, I got caught and he became the champion. There's no animosity. It's just two mixed martial arts guys going in there and doing what we do best, you know.”

Nguyen and Thanh locked horns at ONE: Inside the Matrix in October of 2020. The two featherweights put together an incredible show for the fans, who witnessed one of the most action-packed duels between two of ONE Championship’s heaviest hitters.

After both fighters had their moments, Thanh Le hurt Nguyen in the third round and finished the job to win by knockout and claim the undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world title.

‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen takes on ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon at ONE 165

Fans won’t have to wait long to see ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen back in action as he steps back into the ONE Championship ring this weekend.

Nguyen is set to face former ONE world title challenger and current no.1-ranked featherweight MMA contender ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. You can also visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event from your specific location.