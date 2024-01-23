“There’s a defense for every technique” – Kade Ruotolo on the ever-evolving world of jiu-jitsu

Kade Ruotolo loves the fact that jiu-jitsu is an ever-evolving sport.

Ruotolo, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, is scheduled to put his title on the line for the first time in 2024 this Sunday, January 28.

Emanating from Ariake Arena, in Tokyo, ONE 165 will feature a highly anticipated rematch between Ruotolo and Norwegian Brazilian jiu-jitsu standout Tommy Langaker.

Before heading to The Land of the Rising Sun, Kade Ruotolo sat down with Brendan Schaub and Bryan Callen of The Fighter and the Kid podcast to discuss the evolution of grappling.

“In jiu-jitsu, it’s always like, there is a reaction for every technique,” Rutolo said. “For every technique, there's a reaction, there’s an escape, and there’s a defense for every technique out there. Even if there isn't, there is one that is ready to be made.”

The ONE world champion and youngest ADCC world champion goes into his latest title defense boasting an undefeated record inside the Circle, scoring four straight victories over the past two years.

Can Tommy Langaker take Kade Ruotolo’s title the second time around?

Ruotolo’s last appearance came against the same man he’ll meet this Sunday in Japan, Tommy Langaker.

The 21-year-old BJJ prodigy scored a decision victory to retain his title, but Langaker offered Rutolo the toughest test of his career thus far. That undoubtedly played a role in the promotion booking an immediate rematch between the two grappling superstars.

Langaker carries with him an incredible 121-win record, including wins over Renato Canuto and Uali Kurzhev under the ONE Championship banner.

Will the second time be the charm for Langaker in his second title opportunity, or will Kade Ruotolo once again show the world why he is one of the greatest grapplers on the planet?

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.