“You’re always trying to guess your opponent’s next move” – Kade Ruotolo equates jiu-jitsu to a game of chess 

At just 20 years old, both Tye and Kade Ruotolo have proven time and time again that they’re two of the best jiu-jitsu competitors in the world today.

While some may look at their age as a disadvantage, the two brothers have shown plenty of times that they do not have a lack of experience, thanks to how long they have been dedicated to this pursuit.

They’re always able to stay multiple steps ahead of their opponents even when there is a large age gap, and that speaks to the incredible minds that both men have for jiu-jitsu.

Kade explained the love and pursuit of perfection in grappling during their recent appearance on The Fighter and The Kid podcast.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion says that while he and his brother still have a lot to learn, their years on the mats with each other have put them both at the highest level:

“It's a sport like chess, you know? You're always trying to guess your opponent's next move right? And I think that years of practice have helped us overcome this chess-like game.”

Watch the full interview below:

Kade Ruotolo will look to maintain his spot at the top at ONE 165

With his brother Tye in possession of the welterweight title, Kade is the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion and has an upcoming title defense on the horizon.

He will face off with Tommy Langaker for a second time at ONE’s return to Japan on January 28 for ONE 165.

The champion has beaten Langaker once before but this time around, the Norwegian competitor is motivated by his setback that occurred last time out against Ruotolo.

ONE 165 will air live at Asian prime time on January 28. Check your local listings for more details.