“You got to always be evolving” – Tye Ruotolo on how he maintains his edge in jiu-jitsu’s ever-changing meta

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo, along with his twin brother and fellow ONE world champion Kade, takes pride in their unique BJJ style that features new-school techniques and concepts taking the discipline into a new generation.

The grappling twin prodigies have practiced jiu-jitsu since they were kids in their father’s garage and know just how important it is to innovate in such an intricate sport. Many consider the Ruotolo brothers to be the future of jiu-jitsu, with their wild takes on traditional grappling techniques.

Speaking in a recent interview on a guest appearance on The Fighter and The Kid with MMA veteran Brendan Schaub, Ruotolo talked about the importance of innovating and constantly learning new moves in jiu-jitsu.

The 20-year-old phenom said:

“That's just part of staying at the top, you know? You got to always be evolving, making sure that nobody's on some new stuff that you haven't figured out yet. There's always some stuff you got to know that you haven't quite figured out and there are so many moving parts. So it's just making sure you're at the top of as much as you can be.”

Needless to say, fans are excited for Tye Ruotolo’s first world title defense, which can’t come soon enough.

What’s next for Tye Ruotolo?

Tye Ruotolo doesn’t have an official fight announced just yet, but his brother does, and you can bet Tye will be right there in his twin’s corner.

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is set to face former adversary and now IBJJF world champion Tommy Langaker in a rematch of epic proportions.

The two meet in the co-main event at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch this event.