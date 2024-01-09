ONE Championship’s submission grappling division is quickly growing in popularity with their fans thanks to their efforts to bring in some of the sport's biggest names to help kickstart their own roster.

Among such names is Kade Ruotolo, who, alongside twin brother Tye, made his debut under ONE Championship in May 2022 and has continued to improve his skill set throughout every bout.

Ruotolo would eventually become the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion later that year as he defeated Uali Kurzhev via heel hook submission at the 4:26 mark of the 10-minute match.

For his first defense, fans saw Ruotolo share the ONE Circle with Matheus Gabriel at ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin in December 2022.

While the bout ended via unanimous decision in favor of Ruotolo, one big moment in the bout was his pro-wrestling-esque transition into guard against Gabriel which had fans raving about the moment after ONE Championship posted it on their Instagram account:

“Serves him right for trying to pull guard instead of sprawling.”

“That slam tho”

“Cute one might steal it”

“@connor.tuttle I need to get better at double under hooks so I can do that to u!”

“Surprised he not out”

Kade Ruotolo set for big rematch on January 28

Following the Gabriel bout, Ruotolo took on Tommy Langaker in an unforgettable match last June, where the young American won a razor-thin unanimous decision.

Because of how exciting the bout was for the fans, ONE Championship saw it fit to hold a rematch, and it will certainly take place in Tokyo, Japan, at the Ariake Arena on January 28 at ONE 165.