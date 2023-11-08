Tye Ruotolo open to a champion vs. champion superfight with twin brother Kade: “We do it every day”

Now that Tye Ruotolo has become a ONE world champion, a potential superfight with his twin brother Kade has become even more enticing.

The youngest IBJJF world champion became ONE’s fourth world titleholder in the grappling arts at ONE Fight Night 16 last week. He outclassed Magomed Abdulkadirov to become the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling king.

By doing so, the 20-year-old aligned himself alongside fellow BJJ world champs Mikey Musumeci, Danielle Kelly, and of course, Kade Ruotolo.

In his OFN16 post-event interview, Ruotolo once again fielded questions about a showdown with his sibling under the bright lights of the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The fact that it would now be a brother vs. brother and champion vs. champion affair certainly would make it the biggest match in grappling’s history.

Tye Ruotolo once again expressed his willingness to scrap with his own flesh and blood. After all, they practically do it every single day in their backyard:

“100%. My brother and I were always open to fighting each other because we do it every day. So it's nothing out of the normal,” he said.

Plus, Tye Ruotolo said he has all the bragging rights in the world since the lightweight submission grappling world champion has yet to beat him in official competitions.

“And I know, currently, I have three wins over my brother, which is funny, because most of the time he was beating me, you know, so I caught him in the end, pretty much every time.”

Who do you think wins if Tye and Kade put their brotherly love aside and grapple under the ONE banner?

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Here’s Tye Ruotolo’s full OFN16 post-event interview: