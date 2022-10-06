WATCH: Kade Ruotolo’s impressive submission grappling debut with ONE against Japanese legend

One half of the popular Ruotolo Brothers, Kade Ruotolo, is scheduled to step back into the circle as ONE Championship prepares to crown its second submission grappling world champion.

At ONE on Prime Video 2, Mikey Musumeci made history by defeating Cleber Sousa to capture the first-ever submission grappling title at flyweight. Next, ONE will crown a lightweight submission grappling champion when Ruotolo faces sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev.

Before the two combat sports stars clash in U.S. primetime, ONE Championship looked back at Ruotolo’s spectacular performance against Asian MMA legend Shinya Aoki at ONE 157. The post caption read:

“Before BJJ phenom Kade Ruotolo takes on Russian judo ace Uali Kurzhev for the inaugural ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title at ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21, relive his incredible debut against the legendary Shinya Aoki!”

Watch the video below:

During his time away from the circle, Ruotolo has been busy making ADCC history. The 19-year-old became the youngest competitor to earn gold in the history of the tournament commonly referred to as the Olympics of grappling. Ruotolo earned four submissions on his way to claiming gold in the 77-kilogram division.

Tye and Kade Ruotolo turned heads in their ONE Championship debuts

When grappling duo Kade and Tye Ruotolo debuted earlier this year at ONE 157 in May, fans immediately took notice. The two young talents stepped into the circle and were immediately thrown to the wolves, with Kade Ruotolo facing former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki. While Kade admitted disappointment in not getting the finish, he delivered a dominant performance that kept Aoki on the defensive, earning a unanimous decision victory in the process.

That same night, Tye Ruotolo made his ONE debut against grappling star Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon. It was a tough test right out of the gate, but Tye proved to be more than up to the task, submitting Tonon in just 82-seconds. It was a jaw-dropping display of skill and speed from the 19-year-old.

While we know what comes next for Kade Ruotolo at ONE on Prime Video 3, what comes next for Tye Ruotolo? Both brothers compete in the lightweight division, bringing an interesting possibility - could we eventually see a brother vs. brother showdown inside the circle?

