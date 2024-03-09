“There’s definitely a different electricity” - Kayla Harrison opens up making the switch from PFL to UFC, sends message to doubters

Kayla Harrison is counting down the days to her octagon debut at UFC 300.

In a video released on March 9, the former two-time PFL lightweight champion spoke with Aaron Bronsteter of Sportsnet at the Kaseya Center in Miami on her upcoming fight with Holly Holm on April 13. Harrison noted her 'excited' anticipation of the matchup due to the 'electric' UFC atmosphere.

Harrison said:

"There's definitely a different electricity around UFC events... I'm just excited. I'm enjoying the journey and living in every moment and I'm ready... [Winning a UFC title] is my goal [and] this is what I want to achieve. This is what I'm willing to do to try and make that a reality. Everything else is outside noise. I don't think a lot about how other people view me."

The fight with Holm would also be Harrison's bantamweight debut. The former Olympic gold medalist previously competed at featherweight in Invicta FC in 2020 but has spent the majority of her 17-fight career at 155 pounds.

When asked her thoughts on her long-standing rivalry with Cris Cyborg and a potential fight with the former Bellator champion in the UFC, Harrison shrugged off the idea.

Harrison continued:

"I don't really care [about Cris Cyborg] either way. I chased that fight for a really long time and I finally realized that I'm not gonna put my career on hold for anybody. So if she comes [to the UFC], great, I'll give her a warm welcome and if not, who cares?"

Kayla Harrison joined Alex Pereira and Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 fan Q&A during UFC 299 fight week

As a resident of Florida training out of American Top Team, Kayla Harrison joined her teammate Arman Tsarukyan and UFC 300 headliner Alex Pereira as special guests of UFC 299.

The three star fighters joined Megan Olivi on March 8 to make up another small panel for a UFC 300 fan Q&A event at the Kaseya Center. At the event, Harrison was once again asked about Cris Cyborg, whom the judoka entirely brushed aside.

Though UFC 299 will feature no women's bantamweight fights, Harrison will likely be in the front row of the event, with teammates Dustin Poirier and Mateusz Gamrot competing on the card.