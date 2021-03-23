'There's a guy that deserves it' - Michael Bisping explains why Charles Oliveira is fighting for the lightweight title at UFC 262

Michael Bisping believes that Charles Oliveira receiving the first shot at the UFC lightweight title after Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement is the right choice. Bisping took note of the fact that Do Bronx is currently on an eight-fight winning streak and completely dominated Tony Ferguson in his last outing.

During a recent edition of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping also gave his take on the rest of the UFC lightweight division. The former UFC middleweight champion stated that adding a title to the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor Mcgregor clash would've made things a little weird.

"Yeah, I'm really happy for Charles Oliveira. There's a guy that deserves it, I think he's on a eight fight win streak. Of course, last one was a total domination of Tony Ferguson, he deserves it. I know a lot of people would say Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor should be but that's a big, big money fight. It was already announced, there wasn't a title on the line, might look a little weird if they just attached a title to it. So they get two big fights now because that fight's gonna happen, that's gonna do mega numbers."

Bisping further said that Poirier certainly shouldn't have a problem with the title fight made for UFC 262, as the latter will make a lot of money from his trilogy fight against McGregor.

"No, you know, at this point he's making a lot of money. He's making a lot of money."

Charles Oliveira will face Michael Chandler for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 262

Charles Oliveira will finally get his shot at the UFC lightweight title in May in the main event of UFC 262. The Brazilian has been on an absolutely dominant run. By taking out a former interim lightweight champion in his last fight, Do Bronx solidified his place as one of the top guys in the division.

Meanwhile, Chandler received his shot at the UFC lightweight title following a spectacular debut win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257 - the same pay-per-view which saw Poirier beat Conor McGregor via TKO.