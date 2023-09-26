“There’s no human rights for you” - UFC star Marlon Vera expresses shock at s*x offenders being released during COVID - 19

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera recently joined bodybuilder and online personality Bradley Martyn on his Raw Talk podcast, and spoke to him on a variety of topics.

When the subject of s*x offenders being let out of prison due to a lack of resources came up, Marlon Vera had some choice words to say. He said:

"Don't let go of f**king rapist people. Instead of letting them go, put them in fu*king whatshisname...Hitler's f**king chambers. They're the ones who should be there, not normal people. You know what I'm saying? Like, they're s*x offenders. The moment you step on someone else's rights, your rights are gone...There's no human rights for you, you're done."

He further went on to add that in the case of r*pists, there was 'nothing fixable' and that they 'don't need a psychologist.' While it's unclear which incident Vera was referring to specifically, reports have shown that a lot of s*x offenders have been released early in California.

Regardless, it is clear where Marlon Vera stands on the matter.

Marlon Vera and Bradley Martyn discuss how a fight between the two would go

Bradley Martyn has certainly made waves in the MMA community for his comments on street fighting. The bodybuilder, who weights roughly 260 lbs, has stated that he would be able to use his size advantage to beat up smaller, yet highly skilled professional combat sports athletes.

From Devin Haney to Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson, Martyn has consistently said that his size would give him the advantage, and he did so once again with 'Chito' on the very same episode of his podcast.

Marlon Vera retorted, saying he would 'kill' Martyn in a street fight.

"The only way for you to beat me is if you grab me and you hit my head on the wall and I get KOd," said Vera. "If you don't knock me out, I'm gonna keep coming. I'm cardio-wise an animal dude. I'm gonna take your eyes out of your face. It's a street fight, right? I'm opening your guts and f**king playing with them. I'm a professional street fighter dude."

