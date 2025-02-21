There's more to Ilia Topuria's title vacation than Islam Makhachev fight and it's the same thing that could've persuaded Khabib Nurmagomedov to return

Chael Sonnen recently broke down Ilia Topuria vacating the featherweight title to move to lightweight and explained how the Georgian-Spanish fighter's decision may be inspired by the same reason that could have persuaded Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to action.

Topuria notably had been calling for a shot at the lightweight title against Islam Makhachev and was vocally keen on moving up a weight class. While many believe Topuria's decision was solely inspired by him wanting to become a two-division champion, Sonnen theorized that the scales may have been a more significant motivation to move up to 155 pounds.

In a recent video uploaded to YouTube, the UFC icon noted that making weight is paramount in the fight business and claimed the scales have "retired fighters more often" than any other reason. Explaining that Nurmagomedov might've returned to action if he was offered a fight at 170 pounds, Sonnen said:

"His [Topuria] constant is not Islam. His constant has been 155 pounds... That is your hardest work and you're not getting anything for it. You're not even getting told, 'Good job,' it's an expectation. There is nothing that retires fighters more often than the scale. Khabib getting to 30-0, they could add all the commas and zeros they want. They were looking at the wrong number. If they made it at 170 pounds, they would've gotten Khabib."

Sonnen also explained the psyche of a title-winning fighter and outlined how difficult it is for a champion to vacate the belt. He added:

"I respect this, in Topuria... To see someone like Topuria hand it back, because he had that same sacrifice and he gave it back. That is how much he needs to leave the 145-pound [divison]. We need to respect that... We need to commend him for telling us now, and not letting us find out a day before the contest on the scales."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (1:39):

Dana White on Ilia Topuria's decision to vacate the UFC featherweight title

In his recent announcement, Dana White explained Ilia Topuria's decision to leave the featherweight division and vacate his title. White also announced that Alexander Volkanovski will face Diego Lopes for the vacant belt.

In a video uploaded to his socials, White explained Topuria's mindset regarding the featherweight division and his inability to make 145 pounds going forward. He said:

"Topuria has felt like he’s done all he can in that division, and he feels like he’s cemented his legacy, and his body cannot make the weight anymore. So Topuria will be moving up to 155 pounds and will be vacating the featherweight title."

Watch the full video below:

