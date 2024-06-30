"There's life in the old dog" - 38-year-old Liam Harrison says there's a whole lot of fight left in him

For former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger and current number five-ranked divisional contender Liam Harrison, his professional career is far from over.

Harrison recently guested on the Sky Sports MMA Club podcast, where he squashed the idea that he will hang up the gloves soon, as he proclaimed:

"There's life in the old dog! I still got a few more years left in me."

The 'Hitman' is planning to make one final run towards the coveted ONE bantamweight world title. He currently has a 2-3 slate under the world's largest martial arts organization.

He defeated Mohammed Bin Mahmoud in Jan. 2020 at ONE: A New Tomorrow and Muangthai PK Saenchai in April 2022 at ONE 156 to earn a shot for the championship against Nong-O Hama in Aug. 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Unfortunately, he came up short and suffered a first-round TKO loss at the hands of the Thai legend. Harrison's two other setbacks were from Petchmorakot Petchyindee and Rodlek PK Saenchai.

Liam Harrison looks to get back in the win column against Seksan at ONE 168: Denver

After being out for two years due to the injury he suffered from the Nong-O fight, in which he needed surgery and rehabilitation, Harrison is now scheduled to face a fellow icon in combat sports, Seksan Or Kwanmuang, in a catchweight contest on Sept. 6.

Harrison and Seksan will trade strikes inside the Ball Arena in Colorado, and the former aims to fast-track his chance of bypassing other top contenders in the division for a second crack at the 26-pound golden belt.

ONE 168: Denver will air live from the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on Sept. 6. Tickets for the event are now on sale on Ticketmaster.