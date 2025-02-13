Former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang is unquestionably Myanmar's hero, but he remains humble when talking about the future stars from his country.

'The Burmese Python' will be looking to add to his legend at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, February 20, inside the Lusail Sports Arena. On that night, he will square off against Shamil Erdogan in a rematch of their September 2024 encounter at ONE 168: Denver.

Despite coming off a loss, the Kill Cliff FC representative's accomplishments speak for themselves and have naturally inspired the next generation of Burmese fighters.

In an interview with Combat Sports Today, the humble veteran said this about the talent level in Myanmar when it comes to combat sports:

"They’re great fighters, man. I’m telling you, there’s a group of fighters, like I’m nobody. I’m not very talented, I’m not good, but I know in Myanmar, there’s a lot of talent there. There’s a civil war right now, but one day, when things get good, I know there’s a lot of talent coming out of there."

Considering Aung La N Sang's resume, it will be interesting to see how those who followed in his footsteps pan out if they are truly more talented than him at this point in their careers.

Aung La N Sang bracing for "stylistic nightmare" in Shamil Erdogan

Aung La N Sang will be facing a familiar foe in Shamil Erdogan next week in Qatar.

He has first-hand experience with how tough his opponent is, as his three-fight win streak was snapped by the Turkish fighter with a second-round knockout last September in Denver.

However, the 39-year-old is no stranger to setbacks and will be looking to bounce back in their rematch.

In the same interview with Combat Sports Today, he bared why Erdogan is such a tough matchup for him. He said:

"It’s a crazy hard fight. A guy who is stylistically a nightmare for me - long reach, tall, strong guy, who is a high-level, Olympic-level wrestler."

Overcoming an obstacle like Erdogan could give the necessary boost for Aung La N Sang's confidence in aiming for another crack at ONE Championship gold. Do you think the Burmese hero still has what it takes to have one more run at the top?

