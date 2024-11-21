"There's a lot of things I need to be aware of" - Danial Williams on what makes Thongpoon clash 'quite risky'

'Mini T' Danial Williams loves nothing more than a good ol' scrap, but even he knows it'll be quite a task to dance alongside his next opponent at ONE Fight Night 26.

The Australian-Thai standout steps onto the global stage in a strawweight Muay Thai match alongside Thongpoon PK Saenchai inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium on December 6.

Well aware of his opponent's penchant to finish fighters and thrive in slugfests, the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA fighter knows he'd be in for a rather tricky assignment, and he doesn't want to fall prey.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Danial Williams said:

"Yeah, this fight is quite risky, man. I feel like there's a lot of things I need to be aware of in this fight."

'Mini T's fight against Thongpoon will be his third appearance of 2024. The three-sport superstar featured in a couple of MMA scraps earlier this year.

Though he got things off to a sour note in a unanimous decision defeat to Lito Adiwang, Williams got back to winning ways against Banma Duoji at ONE Fight Night 25 this past October.

He hopes to keep that winning streak intact when he takes to the Circle against one of the most dangerous strikers in the division at ONE Fight Night 26.

Danial Williams says fans 'must be the real winners' in Thongpoon clash

There's one thing you can always bank on when Danial Williams fights — entertainment.

Win or lose, 'Mini-T' is always game to produce firefights inside the Circle, and he had this to say in the same interview on why he hopes to churn out another trademark display alongside Thongpoon:

"The fans must be the real winners. You got to be entertaining and that's how you get another fight. You got to show them you have the skills, the heart, and the ability to put on a show. That's why for me, I've always wanted to bring entertainment."

ONE Fight Night 26 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, December 6.

