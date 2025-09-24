"There's a lot of weird sh*t going on" - Joe Rogan questions official narrative about Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on the narratives surrounding the Charlie Kirk shooting and the alleged murder suspect.
For context, Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University's Sorensen Center courtyard during a student Q&A session when he was shot. The conservative speaker succumbed to his injuries soon after. Tyler Robinson was later arrested for allegedly carrying out the shooting after a 33-hour manhunt.
In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Andrew Santino (JRE #2382), the UFC commentator speculated that the official narratives could potentially be a smokescreen for the real story and said:
"I don't necessarily think they know what's going on yet. There's a lot of weird sh*t going on with this. First of all, there was that one guy who was the decoy. You got this guy, who's an older guy... This guy was at 9/11, he was at the Boston bombing, he called in a fake bomb at another place, and then he did this at this thing... Then, ready for this? He gets arrested for child p*rn right away... He's in jail for child p*rn. Why's that? Now you can't interview him."
Rogan then shared his thoughts on the alleged WW1 rifle that the murder suspect used and explained how it wasn't a tough shot to take. He continued:
"Now apparently, the narrative is, this is his grandfather's rifle from WW1 and doesn't have a serial code. Okay. Wait. Why you using such an old gun?... They said that he took it apart and put it back together again. Shut the f*ck up... It makes no sense... I wish I were a cop. I'd sit in a room like, 'This story is horsesh*t. None of these things make any sense to me."
Watch the full clip below:
When Joe Rogan shared his first reaction to Charlie Kirk's shooting
Joe Rogan was recording an episode of the JRE podcast with Charlie Sheen when they were informed about Charlie Kirk's shooting. Soon after Kirk's death was confirmed, Rogan shared his honest thoughts on the matter.
Speaking on the JRE podcast (#2378), Rogan slammed the contemporary "us against them" narrative and said:
“No one deserves this, folks. No one that has different opinions. No one deserves that. This is horrible. I know people are going to celebrate it because this is a f*cked time and people have really fallen into this trap of us against them."