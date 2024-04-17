"There's so much fight in me" - BJJ megastar Kade Ruotolo gets candid on desire to don the four-ounce gloves

Kade Ruotolo is ready to showcase his warrior spirit in MMA.

Ruotolo made his ONE Championship debut in May 2022 as one of the best submission grapplers on the planet. The American superstar has validated his massive expectations by establishing a 6-0 promotional record, including four wins for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

On April 5, Ruotolo's latest ONE appearance was a success, as he submitted Francisco Lo by "Ruotolotine" in a non-title catchweight bout.

At 21 years old, Ruotolo has decided to extend his combat sports resume by transitioning to professional MMA. During an interview on the JAXXON PODCAST, the world-class grappler explained one of the reasons for his decision by saying:

"Love jiu-jitsu but I feel like there's so much fight in me left out there. There are so many different rules in jiu-jitsu that make me fight these different [ways]. I have so much fight to give, that's why I'm moving to MMA."

Watch Ruotolo's entire interview below:

Who is Kade Ruotolo fighting in his professional MMA debut?

On June 7, ONE Championship will return to the Impact Arena in Thailand for ONE 167. In the main event, ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex will defend her throne against her friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga.

Earlier in the night, Kade Ruotolo will make his highly-anticipated professional MMA debut. The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion is scheduled to face Blake Cooper, the brother of two-time PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III.

Cooper has added motivation to take out Ruotolo, as he suffered a first-round knockout loss in his ONE debut against Maurice Abevi. The 27-year-old holds a professional MMA record of 2-1, with both wins coming inside the distance.

ONE 167 will air live on US primetime, with North American viewers able to watch for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : Will Kade Ruotolo become an MMA world champion? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback