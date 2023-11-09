“There’s no one that I’d rather fight” - Tye Ruotolo says his twin brother Kade remains his dream opponent in ONE Championship

The Ruotolo brothers are undoubtedly the most dangerous pair of siblings in the world of submission grappling, and it has always been a treat for the community to see Tye and Kade battle with one another.

The twins have already met several times in the professional circuit, with Tye getting his hand raised more than his brother has done.

Things, however, have a higher stake now since both Tye and Kade are holding ONE Championship gold.

Kade was the first to get his hands on the 26-pound strap when he became the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion in 2022.

Tye, meanwhile, captured the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title when he beat Magomed Abdulkadirov at ONE Fight Night 16 earlier this month in Bangkok.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tye said his twin brother will always be the person he wants to face the most inside the circle:

“I think, in my life, there’s no one that I’d rather fight in a competition. And my brother, he’s the toughest guy in the world.”

There’s no better training partner and probably opponent for Tye than Kade, especially since the two have been going at it since they were kids. They likely know every one of each other's tendencies.

They have also been in each other’s corners during their respective matches in ONE Championship.

Tye was instrumental in guiding Kade in his world title win against Uali Kurzhev at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022.

Kade, meanwhile, was backing Tye up in his unanimous decision win over Abdulkadirov for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title this past weekend at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.