"There's no real proof" - Joseph Parker casts doubt on Daniel Dubois' "weird" illness, speculates if 11th-hour pullout was related to Oleksandr Usyk

Joseph Parker's suspicions about Daniel Dubois' withdrawal from their fight have elicited mixed reactions from boxing fans worldwide. Many agreed with Parker's comments, but others chastised him by emphasizing that Dubois had a valid reason for withdrawing.

For context, Parker was initially scheduled to challenge Dubois for the IBF title in the co-main event of the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 event this past weekend at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, the 27-year-old withdrew from the match due to illness, requiring Martin Bakole to step in as a short-term replacement.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Parker discussed Dubois' withdrawal from their fight. The Brit was fine at the public workout but fell ill shortly before the event, prompting the interim champion to question his motives.

Parker further speculated that the pullout might have something to do with Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk's potential fight in the future. He said:

''It feels weird because [Daniel Dubois] was at the public workout and then, just like that, he got real ill and there was no real statement. There's no real proof or doctors. There's nothing. It feels a bit weird. It feels a bit strange that during that time that Usyk started calling out Dubois saying he wants him next."

Check out Joseph Parker's comments below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''My thoughts exactly as it happened in real time.''

Another one stated:

''Like I said it’s Daniel ‘duck’ Dubois''

Other fans wrote:

''Two separate doctors came to the same conclusion. Dubois had a virus and inflammation in his ears as if he’d been sparring but hadn’t in 2 weeks. His performances were in decline over the week leading up to the fight. No way he’d have avoided Parker.''

''Parkers own promotor has listed the name of the doctor so this is bs, why don’t we talk about Parker’s doctor Dr Usman who’s clients all been on the juice and Parker’s mysteriously fighting massive''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @arielhelwani on X]

Daniel Dubois' father provides an update on the IBF heavyweight champion's health

Daniel Dubois' father recently spoke out regarding his son's health after he had to withdraw from his title fight against Joseph Parker due to illness.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Stanley acknowledged that Dubois was going through a difficult moment, saying:

''He's [Dubois] on the mend, his glands are still very swollen...It was the doctors that made the decision for him not to fight. Even though he felt well and wanted to do the fight...The journey home was a bit sad, I felt sad for the team. It's not a good feeling, it is out of your control really." [H/t: talkSPORT]

