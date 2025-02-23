Video: Watch Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk's STUNNED ring-side reaction to Joseph Parker knocking out Martin Bakole while seated side-by-side

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk were thrilled to witness Joseph Parker's knockout win against Martin Bakole. In a video that took rounds on the internet, both heavyweights, who were next to each other, jumped from their seats in excitement and joy.

Ad

Being the interim champion, Parker was originally scheduled to challenge Daniel Dubois for the IBF title in the co-main event of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 card this past weekend at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, Dubois pulled out from the clash after falling ill, forcing Bakole to step in as a short-term replacement.

Bakole's lack of preparation was clearly on display as Parker put on a dominant display and sent him crashing to the canvas with a devastating right overhand in the second round to retain his interim title.

Ad

Trending

The event was attended by many boxing personalities including Joshua and Usyk, who were seated ringside next to each other. Boxing on TNT Sports recently took to X and posted the stunned ring-side reaction of the two heavyweights after witnessing Parker's vicious knockout win against Bakole.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

With significant victories over Zhilei Zhang, Deontay Wilder, and Derek Chisora, Parker (36-3) extended his winning run to six after defeating Bakole via knockout, marking his 24th knockout victory in his professional career.

Later this year, the 33-year-old is anticipated to fight Dubois. The Kiwi called Usyk out for a potential fight during his post-fight interview inside the ring, saying:

''I stayed calm, structured, composed and got the victory. I'm fit, strong, healthy and sharp. Andy Lee broke it down for me, I had to be patient. How can I fight for the world title next? If Usyk wants a dance partner. I want to fight for a world title, I want to be champion of the world again." [H/t: ESPN]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.