"There's room for improvement" - Flyweight contender Reece McLaren says he's still evolving at this stage of his career

Fourth-ranked ONE flyweight MMA contender 'Lightning' Reece McLaren of Australia believes he has yet to hit his peak as a professional fighter. In fact, the 32-year-old star believes the best is yet to come.

McLaren has been hard at work, shifting gyms while evolving his skills as he continues to work his way up ONE Championship's flyweight MMA ranks.

Speaking in his official post-fight interview backstage after his fight last weekend, McLaren talked about getting better as a mixed martial artist.

'Lightning' stated:

"Redefine, but definitely refine a fair bit too. I think there's quite a bit of room for improvement for me, and that's what I want to do, just take a grooming."

McLaren pulled out a hard-fought split decision victory by the skin of his teeth against Chinese firecracker 'Wolf Warrior' Hu Yong.

The two locked horns at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video. The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, May 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand, absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Reece McLaren admits to shaky first round against Hu Yong: "I definitely cleaned up my act"

Australian ace 'Lightning' Reece McLaren put together an impressive performance against no.5-ranked flyweight contender 'Wolf Warrior' Hu Yong at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video, but the ONE Championship veteran admits to a little bit of ring rust in the early going.

Speaking at the post-event press conference, he told ONE Championship:

"I wasn't supposed to start or anything, but there's definitely been [some] ring rust. It had to be shook. I think after that first round, I definitely cleaned up my act, and maybe I scrambled out."