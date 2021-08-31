"There's something about this guy" - Chael Sonnen explains why he thinks Jake Paul is 'special'

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has showered praise on the latest boxing sensation Jake Paul.

Speaking on his YouTube series Beyond the Fight, 'The American Gangster' called Paul "special" and said he failed to figure out how 'The Problem Child' managed to to overcome adversity in his fight against Tyron Woodley.

Sonnen started by listing out the questions people may have had prior to his fight against Tyron Woodley.

"What is [Jake] Paul going to do when the fight gets deep? What's he going to do when he's tired? What's he going to do when he's losing minutes, losing exchanges and there's still a bunch of time left? That's where the fighter comes in. Does Paul have that within him? The general guess would have been 'no' and more logical guess would be 'no', followed by 'How would he?' How woud he have that in him? He's never done it before. He's never been pressed like this. He's never been in a high-pressure situation. He's never been hurt and still has to come out for three more rounds. So, how would he know how to deal with it?" Said Chael Sonnen.

Unable to come up with an answer, the 44-year-old said Paul was special because of his ability to enjoy the process of fighting.

"I can't answer that. I guess, because he's special. It's the best I got. I have no more analysis for you than that. He's special. There's something about this guy, that he can go out and compete, that he can enjoy himself while he's doing it, that he can enjoy the process."

Watch Chael Sonnen's comments on Jake Paul in the video below:

Jake Paul edged out a split decision victory against Tyron Woodley

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul emerged victorious in his professional boxing contest against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

'The Problem Child' was rocked by Woodley in the fourth round but managed to get his bearings back and secured a split decision victory against the 39-year-old. The three judges scored the fight 77-75, 75-77 and 78-74 in the 24-year-old's favor.

#PaulWoodley official scorecards.



Do you agree with the judges? pic.twitter.com/EI9hGMbpIS — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 30, 2021

