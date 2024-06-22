“There’s still a lot of work to do” - Superlek on giving youth a place to hone their skills in his gym

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and first-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 wants to give back to the youth in his home country.

Growing up in poverty as a young boy in rural Thailand, Superlek didn't have many opportunities in life. But Muay Thai paved the way for his greatness, and today, he has become one of the most revered fighters in the world.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Superlek detailed the decision to build his own gym so he can give children a place to train the 'art of eight limbs'.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"I also train with the kids that we used to train together before. And these kids, they don't really have the permanent location to train in, so I was aiming to just have this location good enough for them to train and for me to train as well. So there's still a lot of work to do for the gym. So right now, I'm just working with the kids, and also my usual training partner."

Superlek has a pair of upcoming superfights on the horizon, so the 28-year-old is hard at work, sharpening his tools for victory.

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 to face Jonathan Haggerty for chance to become two-sport world champion at ONE 168

Flyweight kickboxing king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to challenge 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

The two lock horns at ONE 168: Denver, which takes place live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, September 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Next week, however, Superlek will also take on Thai countryman Kongthoranee at ONE Friday Fights 68 in a flyweight Muay Thai contest.