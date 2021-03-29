Jon Jones threatens to reject heavyweight title fight if the UFC doesn't "do the right thing"

Jon Jones has threatened to reject the UFC heavyweight title fight if the UFC doesn’t ‘do the right thing’. Jones has suggested that he ought to be paid well for his upcoming fight against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

A former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters and combat sports competitors of all time. Bones put forth several statements on social media after the heavyweight title fight at UFC 260 (March 27th, 2021). One of Jones’ most notable tweets regarding his next fight, a clash with Francis Ngannou, can be viewed below –

I am going to try to remain faithful. There’s still time for the UFC to do the right thing. I am supposed to be seeing a fight proposal next week. Fingers are crossed, this is an opportunity of a lifetime for everyone involved. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Addressing his highly anticipated fight against Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones indicated that he’ll try to remain faithful to the organization. Jones urged the UFC to do the right thing.

Additionally, Jon Jones explained that he expects to receive a fight proposal next week. Bones noted that he has his fingers crossed in hopes of the same, adding that this is an opportunity of a lifetime for everyone involved.

UFC 260, Jon Jones, Dana White, Francis Ngannou, and Derrick Lewis

Francis Ngannou (left) and Stipe Miocic (right) at UFC 260

In the lead-up to the UFC 260 heavyweight title matchup between then-champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou, UFC president Dana White had consistently asserted that the winner of the Miocic-Ngannou fight would face Jon Jones.

The MMA legend, Jones, had announced that he’s moving up from light heavyweight to heavyweight. Jones’ debut fight at heavyweight was expected to be a UFC heavyweight title fight against the winner of Miocic vs. Ngannou.

The UFC 260 main event witnessed Francis Ngannou score a vicious second-round KO win over Stipe Miocic and become the new UFC heavyweight champion.

Following the conclusion of UFC 260, Jon Jones took to Twitter and noted that he’d love to fight Ngannou next. Jones insinuated, however, that the UFC ought to show him the money – pay him well to take the UFC heavyweight title fight against Ngannou.

On the other hand, Dana White opined that the UFC could move forward with a Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis rematch if Jones doesn’t accept a fight against Ngannou. Lewis holds a unanimous decision win over Ngannou, something that the latter has often spoken about wanting to avenge.

