"There's a story between these two" - Lito Adiwang excited for clash between ex-teammates Stamp and Denice Zamboanga

Filipino strawweight standout 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang can't wait to witness the main event of ONE 167 on Prime Video, one because it's a showdown between two elite atomweight MMA fighters and two because they are close friends and former training partners.

It's a storyline that Adiwang finds very compelling, and he can't wait to see the events unfold.

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is set to defend her highly coveted golden belt against no.2-ranked atomweight MMA contender 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang talked about the incredible backstory of the Stamp vs. Zamboanga showdown and how it provides for an epic war between friends.

'Thunder Kid' said:

"It's great because there's a story between these two. We'll see, because there are so many things going on. One part of the story is that Denice was a training partner of the number one female fighter, but now they're gonna fight each other."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Lito Adiwang could replicate storyline with a fight against Joshua Pacio

One more reason Lito Adiwang finds this particular storyline fascinating is the uncanny parallel in his situation with former Team Lakay teammate and close friend Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio.

Adiwang and Pacio both left Team Lakay last year, and their paths eventually separated. 'Thunder Kid' went on to train in Bali, Indonesia, at SOMA Fight Club, while Pacio co-founded Lions Nation MMA with Eduard Folayang.

Now that Pacio holds the ONE strawweight MMA world title again and Adiwang is quickly on the rise, there's a possibility the two Filipinos could meet in the cage for the belt somewhere down the line.