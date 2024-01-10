"There's a threat"- Ian Garry breaks silence on why he was shown the door at Leon Edwards' gym Team Renegade

Ian Garry recently opened up about being banned from training at Leon Edwards' Team Renegade gym in Birmingham, England. The fast-rising UFC welterweight contender reiterated that he was expelled from the facility to protect Edwards from feeling threatened or insecure while training.

While Garry has trained with several different teams over the past few years, he's spent most of his time at Kill Cliff FC in South Florida and Team Renegade in the UK. However, Garry revealed he was no longer welcome to train at the English gym and blamed Edwards' crew for banning him.

The Irishman stated that Edwards' head coach didn't want them training on the mats together to prevent the UFC welterweight champion from feeling insecure about his abilities. However, 'Rocky' later dismissed these statements as untrue and shared his team's side of the story.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Garry doubled down on his statements and pointed out that Edwards' team didn't tell him the whole truth to protect his pride. He said:

"I had a very good connection with that gym, and I went up one day, and I was politely asked not to return... What I took away from that conversation was, and I'm repeating this very clearly, that Leon's head coach didn't want me training on the mats with Leon."

He continued:

"Ariel, if you're Leon's head coach and you say that to me in person... You're not going to turn around to Leon and say, I told him he's a threat and I didn't want you to get anxious."

Leon Edwards clears the air about Ian Garry getting banned from Team Renegade

Soon after Ian Garry revealed that his access had been removed for training at Team Renegade gym in England and blamed Leon Edwards' insecurity for it, the UFC welterweight king dismissed the claims and shared his end of the tale.

Edwards explained his version of the story and stated that 'The Future' was banned for entirely different reasons. While Garry stated that he was disbarred from the gym due to Edwards potentially feeling insecure, 'Rocky' revealed that the Irishman wasn't a cultural fit at their facility.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Edwards shared his version of the story and stated:

"I think everyone knows that’s bullsh*t... Basically, the gym decided that he just wasn’t fitting for the gym. We’re just too different – the culture in our gym, he’s like a talker, a social media guy, brings his cameras everywhere. He’s late to sessions. It’s like two different cultures to what we have in our gym. The guys decided, not because of me." [H/T MMAJunkie.com]

