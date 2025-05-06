“There are thousands of techniques” - Tye Ruotolo says spending his entire life in BJJ makes him near unstoppable

Tye Ruotolo and his twin brother Kade may be young, but they already have one of the most extensive resumes in submission grappling.

That class was in full display when Tye retained his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against old rival Dante Leon in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

In his post-fight interview, Tye said he and his brother will always be a difficult matchup against anyone in submission grappling.

Tye added that their extensive career in the sport and maniacal desire to improve made them two of the hardest puzzles to solve in BJJ.

"Man, the fact that I’ve been doing this every day since I was potty-trained. Jiu-jitsu, there’s so much to it, there are thousands of techniques," said Tye Ruotolo.

The 22-year-old twin brothers may be young in the overall sense, but they've been studying and competing in BJJ since they were in kindergarten.

Dubbed the sport's first "child stars", the Ruotolo twins ultimately dominated the competition before collecting the sport's top prizes at the highest level.

Tye is the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, and also holds two world titles under Who's Number One and one from the IBJJF.

Kade, meanwhile, is the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, with world titles across Who's Number One, Eddie Bravo Invitational, Craig Jones Invitational, and ADCC.

Apart from his era-defining submission grappling career, Kade is also 3-0 in his young MMA run in ONE Championship.

Tye Ruotolo says a move to MMA is imminent after a clinical display against Dante Leon

Tye Ruotolo is set to follow in his twin brother Kade's MMA footsteps.

After defending his throne against Dante Leon, the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion said that a move to MMA is inevitable.

Tye told ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson in his in-ring interview:

"I can’t wait, I watched Kade have those three scraps and I’m just chomping at the bit to come in there now. It was so fun watching him, and yeah, we got a lot of fight in us."

