"There will be a knockout" - First big punch to have decisive impact on Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou clash, says Frank Warren

Francis Ngannou is set to enter the boxing ring for the second time in his career when he faces Anthony Joshua in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this weekend. Frank Warren of Queensbury Promotions recently revealed that he does not see the heavyweight clash going the distance.

Speaking to the media at the open workout for the event, the boxing manager and promoter, Warren, stated:

"I think it's going to be knockout chaos. I really do think that. There will be a knockout, no doubt about it at all. They're both big punchers and neither of them can afford to make a mistake and I think whoever's the first person to land a real hurtful punch, I believe, will then determine the fight."

Warren continued:

"I think if AJ gets caught by a real solid punch, will he continue to do what he does or will he get on the back foot? It's going to be interesting. For me, to win this fight, he's got to keep it very long and he's got to push him back. He's got to keep the other guy on his back foot and he's a big, big man to keep off so that's going to be interesting."

Warren added that he does not believe the ringside presence of Tyson Fury, who he promotes, will affect Joshua. He noted that if the former IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight champion is worried about who is outside of the ring, he will struggle with Ngannou inside the ring.

Tyson Fury weighs in on Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury faced Francis Ngannou in his professional boxing debut last October. Despite entering as a massive favorite, the WBC heavyweight champion squeaked out a split-decision win that many viewers felt was a robbery. Speaking to Charlie Parsons of The Stomping Ground, 'The Gypsy King' weighed in on the former UFC heavyweight champion's upcoming bout with Anthony Joshua, stating:

"I don't know and I don't care, to be honest. I'm going to go... Whatever happens, happens. The best man will win on the night. They're heavyweight giants, aren't they, so anyone can win. Some good, brilliant fights, actually, on Friday. I'm looking forward to the bill, the whole bill."

While Fury shared that he does not care who wins, the winner of the bout could face the winner of his undisputed heavyweight title bout against Oleksandr Usyk, which is set for May 18. The highly-anticipated bout was originally set for Dec. 23. However, it was delayed to Februar17 after the WBC heavyweight champion clashed with Ngannou. It was once again delayed as 'The Gypsy King' suffered a cut above his eye in sparring two weeks prior to the bout.