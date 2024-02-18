"These b*lls can't make 145" - Conor McGregor's "I've 4 kids" response to Ilia Topuria triggers wild fan reactions

Ilia Topuria's fiery callout for Conor McGregor after winning the featherweight title sent shockwaves through the MMA world.

The new champ, eager to make a statement, challenged McGregor to a fight in his home country of Spain, declaring:

"Hey Dana [White], Hunter [Campbell], it’s showtime. It’s time to take the UFC to Spain. Conor McGregor, if you still have some b*lls, I will be waiting for you in Spain."

McGregor, known for his sharp tongue and flair for the dramatic, responded under an Instagram post on Topuria's challenge shared by Sportscenter and said:

"I have huge b*lls, I’ve 4 kids."

Fans swiftly reacted to McGregor's response, expressing skepticism about his ability to make the featherweight limit of 145 pounds:

"These b*lls can't make 145."

"The amount of juice connor’s taken that man can’t even sniff 145💀"

"He’d never make 145 again lol"

"He’s fought khabib I doubt he’s scared but he would def die to make that weight"

It seems that despite being called out by Topuria, McGregor is more interested in fighting in higher-weight classes, such as middleweight, with a potential matchup against Michael Chandler.

McGregor has been absent from the featherweight division for a long time, and considering his physical changes over the years and lack of activity recently, it is unlikely that he will return to that division, especially when there are talks of him fighting in heavier weight classes.

Conor McGregor's commitments outside octagon stalling UFC return, says Dana White

UFC President Dana White shed light on Conor McGregor's continued absence, attributing it to "money complications" during the UFC 298 press conference. While McGregor is eager to return after his 2021 injury, his financial success and recent film commitments are delaying negotiations and scheduling:

"Conor McGregor's got a lot of money, and anytime we get Conor, we'll be happy, know, be thrilled when he comes and fights. But money complicates a lot of things. He just filmed a movie. He's got to do the press for the movie, and he's got obligations with that, and he does want to fight this year, but we'll see what happens."

Regarding a potential contract renegotiation, White remained noncommittal but praised McGregor's past partnership with the promotion:

"Conor McGregor has always been a great partner to us. There's never any hanging out and haggling for money... When it's time to dig in and get to work and make money, he's probably the most incredible partner we've ever had, to be honest."

