"These guys are older than me" - Liam Harrison says Nieky Holzken, Sam-A inspired him to return to fighting

British combat sports legend Liam Harrison has used his fellow veterans Nieky Holzken and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao as inspirations to return to action and stay competitive despite being at the tail-end of his professional career.

Speaking to veteran journalist Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Harrison said that he needed those two athletes to convince himself to come back inside the ring and try to defy father time.

"I know I'm strong, I know I'm fit, I know my body will hold up and yeah, that's if I'd look back in a few years, I'd kick myself and think I should have just done it. And then I look at guys like Nieky Holzken and Sam-A and all that I'm thinking "these guys are older than me." So there's no excuse for me to go f***ing laying my gloves down and splitting him and dummy out over one fight. So yeah, I'm back."

Check out Liam Harrison's interview below:

'Hitman' recently witnessed Sam-A contend for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title against Jonathan Di Bella at ONE 172 last March 23 inside Saitama Super Arena.

Although the Thai icon came up short of beating the Canadian-Italian star, it was still a big statement for Sam-A, who is competing at the highest level at 41 years of age.

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

Liam Harrison claims that fight with Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver will be a barnburner

After a devastating loss to Seksan Or Kwanmuang last September 2024 at ONE 168: Denver via second-round TKO, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger says that his upcoming match will also be as challenging as that one.

Liam Harrison, however, remains optimistic about his chances against Soe Lin and expects a firefight with him, as he told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"So yeah, it's going to be a tought fight. I think I've got the skills to beat him comfortably on points, but no one wants to see that. So I'm going to give the fan what they want - I'll just stand there and I'll just swing with him if he wants, because that's what people want to see"

