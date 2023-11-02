"These kids will rematch for the UFC title" - Internet explodes as junior MMA fighters leave it all in the cage

Two junior MMA fighters put on a great show on Meltdown Fighting Championship and wowed mixed martial arts fans on social media.

An edit from TikTok was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) of the fight between two young fighters, Noah Tyndall and Ceejay Fenton. The championship bout headlined Meltdown Fighting Championship 11 on October 28 and was held at the Yate Sports Center in Bristol.

The two fighters seemed extremely competitive and confident in their walkouts. The fight was explosive with a brawl-like energy in the initial stage before they took it to ground, where Noah Tyndall won via an armbar submission.

Check out the highlights of the fight below:

Fans reacted to the highlights and predicted a bright future for the two in the UFC.

"These kids will rematch for the ufc title"

"Bowlcut Kid tapped that bum"

"they should have headgear as kids imo but this is cool & prolly teaches kids humility"

Fans also joked about their fight and likened them to other UFC fighters.

"my brother and i fighting for the remote control"

"Darren Till v Paddy"

"Paddy the baddy looking kid is a future goat contender"

Check out fans comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to junior fighters.

PFL founder claims Nate Diaz is 'hiding' from MMA matchup against Jake Paul

UFC legend Nate Diaz took on YouTuber turned boxing sensation Jake Paul in a boxing fight after his exit from the promotion earlier in the year.

Diaz lost to Paul via a unanimous decision after 10 rounds but had previously agreed on a rematch in MMA. PFL founder Donn Davis remarked in an interview that Diaz is avoiding a rematch.

"If Nate would stop weaseling out and complaining about that MMA fight...It's not just the spectacle of the circle - that's 10 percent of it - the creative technology of the graphics and the engagement and the immersion is 90 percent. That would be blow away, so you need to put creative minds against it, not just a great event."

He continued:

"I respect Nate cause he's the people's champ, he's a man's man, he's stand-up as all stand-up. But he said, 'I'll do it in the PFL SmartCage', two minutes to you after the fight. He's got a standing offer between $10-15 million and he's hiding behind a rock... $10-15 million, biggest payday of his life."

Check out his comments below:

