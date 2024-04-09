"These Ruotolos are too good" - Fans marvel at Kade Ruotolo's technical brilliance against Francisco Lo

Nothing feels greater than being acknowledged by others for your body of work, and ONE Championship submission grappling star Kade Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 21 had fans sending flowers his way.

Last Friday, April 5, Ruotolo welcomed former IBJJF Pan American No-Gi Champion Francisco Lo in a catchweight (180 lbs) submission grappling contest.

While the bout marked Lo's promotional debut, it would be the sixth time that the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion stepped into a ONE match in the hopes of keeping his record unblemished.

'Chico' gave Ruotolo all that he could handle but made the mistake of turning his back to the Atos Jiu-Jittsu product as the 21-year-old cinched in a modified rear-naked choke to force the tap-out win.

ONE Championship posted Ruotolo's match-winning sequence on Instagram, and fans had the following reactions:

"These Ruotolo[s] are too good, damn 🔥🔥"

"Sick one 💯"

"Idk why Lo decided to turtle there against such explosive and fast opponents, kinda just gave his own back up"

"Work of art for MMA 🔥"

Andre Galvao, BJJ great and mentor to Kade and his twin brother Tye Ruotolo had the following to say about the former's win:

"Like a lion attacking its pr[e]y 😤🔥🔥🔥"

Kade Ruotolo primed for MMA debut

The Ruotolo twins have had their sights set on MMA for quite some time now, and Kade will be the first to get his shot at the sport as he faces Blake Cooper in a lightweight MMA bout at ONE 167 on June 7.

With an expected raucous crowd inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, for that contest, Ruotolo will surely be looking to make an impact in his MMA debut.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

