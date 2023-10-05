"These things put a hex on your name"- Tristan Tate reflects on footballer Benjamin Mendy's case and the consequences of grave public accusations

Tristan Tate has reflected on footballer Benjamin Mendy's case and the consequences of public accusations.

The former Manchester City player allegedly violated a 24-year-old woman's trust in a bedroom of his Cheshire residence in the fall of 2020. Additionally, an accusation of an attempted r*pe involving a 29-year-old woman two years prior at the same property was made against him.

However, Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty in the case. Reacting to it during a recent appearance on The Ahmad Mahmood Show, the younger Tate brother gave his thoughts on the matter and said:

"Benjamin Mendy was a football player who was accused of r*pe by was it one or multiple women? In a court of law they found that he was not guilty, he was innocent but he lost his career, he lost his ability to play football, he lost his entire life and now it's like, 'Okay, it's fine' and the mob just moves on to attack someone else like me."

He added:

"When it comes out that Tristan Tate is in fact not a human trafficker, no one's going to care about the two years of abuse and harassment that I got....so these things put a hex on your name for the rest of your life which is scary."

Catch Tate's comments in the video below (36:45):

Tristan Tate recently clapped back at Sean Strickland

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently made some strong comments about Andrew and Tristan Tate. Strickland called out the controversial brother duo for scamming their audience and it seems to have brought out a fiery reaction from the younger Tate brother. He said:

"This guy, a professional fighter, to sit there and say that I should have some remorse for the addict is embarrassing. He’s providing so much entertainment for these millions of people around the world watching? You think people don’t bet, my G?"

He added:

"The fact that there’s so much gambling involved and the fact that people bet is why you get paid in the first place. It comes from the addict. The people who cannot be helped. Every time you fight, somebody has lost everything he had. Don’t you dare lecture me, little man, about what I’ve done in my past. Because the addicts cannot be helped.”

Check out Tristan Tate's response below: