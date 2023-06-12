"These Twitter trolls are brave" - Two fans wearing Jon Jones mugshot t-shirt to meet and greet sets MMA social media ablaze

Jon Jones was recently trolled by two MMA fans after the pair wore t-shirts with pictures of his mugshot during a meet and greet with the heavyweight champion.

'Bones' has had several run-ins with the law during his time in the UFC, most infamously being involved in a hit & run incident that involved a pregnant woman and Jones fleeing the scene.

The mugshot the fans chose to use was from a different police altercation, however, when they were called to a Las Vegas hotel in 2021. There were reports that Jones' partner Jessie Moses was bleeding from her face and mouth. The 35-year-old was then picked up by police outside the hotel, which is where he became agitated and damaged the police car by headbutting the vehicle.

In the video which is doing the rounds on Twitter, Jon Jones posed for pictures with the two fans and opted to give a comedic thumbs down about the t-shirts.

MMA fans have been reacting in the comments, with many praising the bravery of the pair to wear the controversial t-shirts around the heavyweight champ:

"These Twitter trolls are brave. I like it."

Another fan even praised Jones for his reaction, even respecting then fact he didn't have an issue with the trolling attempt:

"He seems nice about it. Gotta respect that Jones can laugh at that."

Israel Adesanya reveals start of beef with Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have been at odds for a number of years, reguarly trading shots at one another either on social media or to the MMA press.

A potential matchup had also been discussed between the two when Jones ruled the 205-pound division. With his move to heavyweight, however, the fight never materialized.

In a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Adesanya discussed the origins of the animosity between the pair. According to 'The Last Stylebender', Jon Jones was actually a fan of his in the early days of his career.

Adesanya then claimed that as his career and popularity took off, that's when 'Bones' turned sour. He said:

“I don’t even like to talk about this s*it. But like, for me, growth is something you have to go through as a human being. As a man, especially, maturity. There was a point where we were, I came to the UFC. I feel like it’s up to him to admit this, but I felt like he was a fan, but he was kind of like ‘Ugh, there’s another one coming in and taking the shine’. But there’s enough room for us to shine.”

