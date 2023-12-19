"They actually wrestled" - Kamaru Usman predicts the Paul brothers would have an advantage in hypothetical MMA bouts against the Tate brothers

Kamaru Usman recently weighed in on who he believes would win in hypothetical MMA bouts between the Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, and the Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan.

The Paul brothers have competed in boxing bouts against other notable names in combat sports and also have a wrestling background. Meanwhile, the Tate brothers have primarily competed in kickboxing, so their strength would be striking.

During his appearance on episode #341 of the PBD Podcast, the former UFC welterweight champion brought up that the Paul brothers would have an advantage because they aren't one-dimensional fighters. He mentioned that their backgrounds in wrestling would make an MMA fight favor them more than the Tate brothers.

Usman said:

"If it's an MMA fight, I think that favors Jake and Logan [Paul] for sure...I mean, they actually wrestled...That's [kickboxing] actually a disadvantage when it comes to wrestlers. If I catch a kick and you fall down, like, it's different and it's a different balance...The civilian human doesn't realize that it's an actual skill to be able to get off of your back" [2:32 - 3:34]

It would be interesting to see whether Kamaru Usman's assessment would be correct should the Paul brothers and Tate brothers organize MMA bouts.

Check out the full video:

Kamaru Usman expresses interest in a rematch against Khamzat Chimaev

Kamaru Usman recently expressed interest in a rematch against Khamzat Chimaev.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' accepted a short-notice middleweight bout against 'Borz' at UFC 294 this past October after Paulo Costa was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a staph infection. Despite losing a majority decision, the former welterweight champion did well against Chimaev, and fans even questioned whether the result would be different if he had a full training camp.

Usman posted a photo of the two to his Instagram story, along with a question:

"Run it back?"

It will be interesting to see whether the UFC will book a rematch, as their encounter at UFC 294 was entertaining.

Tweet regarding Usman's Instagram story