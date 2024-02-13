“They are blowing children to pieces in Gaza” – Andrew Tate unveils unexpected explanation for skipping Super Bowl LVIII

Andrew Tate recently disclosed his surprising rationale for abstaining from watching Super Bowl LVIII.

The Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It attracted an average of 123.4 million viewers, setting a record as the largest audience for a single broadcast in television history.

'Cobra', a staunch supporter of Palestine, recently shared on X that he didn't watch the game because he believed the significance of the Super Bowl paled in comparison to the ongoing tragedies in Gaza. He said:

"Didn't watch it. I don't know what happened. Dont give a fuck. See something on Twitter about Taylor with a beer and it being rigged bla bla. THEY ARE BLOWING CHILDREN TO PIECES IN GAZA. 3-year-old girls are buried under rubble and being recovered, missing their limbs. And they did it while you watched that shit. You're complicit."

Andrew Tate's tweet:

Despite the 49ers being considered slight favorites and holding the lead twice during the game, the Chiefs rallied to secure a 25-22 victory in overtime, clinching their third Super Bowl win in five years.

A clutch field goal by the Chiefs tied the score at 19-19, sending the game into overtime. Despite the 49ers briefly regaining the lead, Patrick Mahomes' touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman sealed the win for the defending champions, solidifying Kansas City's status as the first NFL dynasty since the New England Patriots.

Andrew Tate eyes Jeffrey Epstein's Island to expose "western elites"

Andrew Tate recently expressed interest in acquiring Jeffrey Epstein's island following the public release of the names of more than 170 of the disgraced financier's associates.

Little Saint James, as it is officially known, is a 72-acre island located two miles southeast of Saint Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands. Epstein acquired the island in 1998 through his company for $7.95 million.

The former contentious kickboxer and his younger brother Tristan Tate are currently facing charges of human trafficking and are undergoing trial by Romanian authorities. 'Cobra' proposed purchasing the island on X and installing a plaque asserting that he and his brothers were not involved in human trafficking:

"I will buy Epstein's island and put a massive plaque on it saying WESTERN ELITES ARE HUMAN TRAFFICKERS, NOT THE TATE BROTHERS. Anyone got the price? I swear I will pay it RIGHT, NOW."

Andrew Tate's tweet:

