"They can stay at my house" - Denis Puric wants to repay Rodtang's hospitality and generosity by inviting him to Canada

Muay Thai veteran Denis Puric cannot emphasize enough how hospitable and generous Rodtang Jitmuangnon truly is.

The two superstars formed an inseparable bond after fighting each other earlier this month at ONE 167. Unbeknownst to Puric and to many others, is that Rodtang is actually a nice and humble guy compared to the persona he embodies inside the ring.

Experiencing the full extent of Rodtang's kindness while he stayed in Thailand, Puric says that he's eager to extend the same kind of hospitality to 'The Iron Man' and his wife when they visit Canada in the near future.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Puric said:

"I've seen it with Rodtang, too. Man, he has a wonderful wife and her family is amazing man, amazing family, you know. I was so blown away yesterday spending a day with them. I'm looking to bring them to Canada, maybe do a seminar. Going to bring them to my home, they can stay at my house, you know. Now we can grow from there, you know, grow our relation."

Puric and Rodtang delivered absolute fireworks when they battled it out for three rounds at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Both strikers put on a striking show from start to finish, but it was Puric who stole the show with his warrior spirit and iron chin. With a performance that he gave, there's no doubt that we'll see more of 'The Bosnian Menace' in future bouts to come.

The replay of ONE 167 is free on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Fans call for the long-awaited kickboxing battle between Rodtang and Takeru Segawa

Fight fans online have spoken and they want Rodtang to face long-time rival Takeru Segawa in a kickboxing battle this year.

No more waiting, no more games, is what some of the fans had to say to ONE Championship following Rodtang's latest victory over Denis Puric this week.

The two superstars were initially scheduled to face each other back in January at ONE 165, but 'The Iron Man' regrettably withdrew from the bout after citing a serious hand injury.

But now that he's back, there's no reason to put a hold on this matchup. As the fans below have said, it's a no-brainer.

