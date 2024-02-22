"They can’t find my bank accounts" - Tristan Tate responds to critics doubting his and Andrew Tate's charity work in Yemen

Tristan Tate recently fired back at critics who cast doubt on his and Andrew Tate's charity work in Yemen.

Since October 2023, the Houthis have disrupted commercial ship traffic through the Red Sea, a crucial shipping route connecting Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. This violence is occurring amidst the ongoing civil war in Yemen, which began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital, Sana’a. Over the past eight years, this conflict has inflicted significant harm on Yemeni civilians.

Responding to over 25 attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels in Yemen in the last two months, the United States and British militaries targeted approximately 60 Houthi sites with over 100 precision-guided missiles, resulting in casualties among innocent civilians in the region.

According to social media reports, the controversial Tate brothers have dispatched a relief team, known as Tate Pledge, to carry out charity work in Yemen aimed at aiding those facing starvation and hardship. However, critics have denounced their philanthropic efforts as staged propaganda. The younger Tate sibling recently stepped up to address the critics on X:

"But matrix funded losers concluded my charity is 'fake' because they can’t find my bank accounts. I guess these photos are AI?!"

Last August, the former kickboxer and his younger brother successfully appealed in the Bucharest Court, leading to their release from house arrest. They had been accused of serious offenses, including r*pe, human trafficking, and leading a criminal enterprise that exploited vulnerable women.

Despite their protests and assertions of insufficient evidence, the Tate brothers were held in Romanian custody for three months before being placed under house arrest in March 2023.

Tristan Tate comes to Elon Musk's defense against X rule-breaking accusations

Tristan Tate recently stepped up to support Elon Musk amidst accusations that the tech mogul manipulated certain regulations on X to elevate his own posts, despite this action conflicting with the platform's policies.

Tate supported Musk with a laid-back response to a media outlet's report, suggesting that as the CEO of X holds the authority to make decisions about his platform regardless of perceived fairness or inconsistencies:

"Who gives a sh*t? I smoke cigarettes in my own bed but don’t allow women to do the same. It’s MY bed."

The accusation against Musk reportedly involves his choice to deactivate the community notes feature for one of his posts. This feature, which is influenced by community input, enables users to comment on posts, including offering fact-checks or presenting opposing viewpoints for context.