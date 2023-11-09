"They'd do horrible things to you and your family" - Andrew Tate shares what he learned about most humans during coronavirus pandemic

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate rarely hesitates to speak his mind on social media and the 36-year-old proved it once again with his recent post on Twitter.

Tate uploaded a clip of himself where he can be seen sharing a story about how his brother Tristan Tate used to treat people wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

'Cobra' shared that when the mask mandate ended, Tristan would go up to people and shout at them, telling them to remove their masks. He said:

"Tristan enforces the law. When the mask mandate ended, obviously a certain population of the people still wore their mask and Tristan decided to enforce the law as stringently as they decided to enforce against him. So, we'd be driving down the road and there'd be someone standing in traffic with some mask and Tristan would get out of the car, big Tristan, and go, 'Take your mask off! Take it off! No more masks.' And these people would take their masks off."

In the caption of the post, Tate spoke about his learnings from the pandemic. According to the 36-year-old, most human beings were gullible enough to follow any rules imposed by an authoritative figure or organization.

"COVID showed me that most humans would blindly comply with anything given enough psyop. Cowards are detrimental to your health. They'd do horrible things to you and your family if you scared them enough."

Andrew Tate reacts to Alexander Volkanovski's comments at UFC 294

MMA fans recently got to see a different side of Alexander Volkanovski at the UFC 294 post-fight press conference. After losing his rematch against Islam Makhachev via a brutal first-round knockout, 'the Great' spoke about the reasoning for accepting the short-notice fight. The Australian shared that money was not the main reason to accept the challenge and that he took the fight in order to deal with his mental health struggles.

Andrew Tate shared a clip of Volkanovski's comments to his Twitter account and weighed in on 'the Great's comments at the UFC 294 post-fight press conference.

“The reason we fight others is so we don’t fight ourselves. The reason we destroy others is so we don’t destroy ourselves. Someone has to pay. Better them than me.”

Check out Andrew Tate's tweet here:

