“They deserve it” - Tye Ruotolo says he’s always down to give the fans the best possible show

Tye Ruotolo always puts on the best possible show, especially if he's stepping between the ropes of one of the most hallowed grounds in combat sports.

The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion has another chance to do so when he defends his throne against two-time BJJ world champion Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31.

Ruotolo's world title defense goes down on May 2, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

The Bangkok arena is often dubbed the Mecca of Muay Thai because of its rich history, and Ruotolo wants to pay homage to Lumpinee Stadium through his own brand of martial arts.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tye Ruotolo said:

"So when I go in there in a jiu-jitsu match, I do my absolute best to bring some excitement to the crowd because they deserve it."

Ruotolo has always delivered on that promise, producing absolute belters in his ONE Championship tenure. The 22-year-old holds a perfect 7-0 record in the promotion, with four wins coming via submission.

Four of those seven wins took place at Lumpinee Stadium, including his world title victories over Magomed Abdulkadirov and Izaak Michell. Fortunately for Ruotolo, he'll have the perfect opponent to produce another grappling barnburner in Bangkok.

Leon captured gold in the 2019 and 2022 IBJJF No-Gi World Championships, and is a perfect 2-0 in ONE Championship after dominating fellow BJJ world champions Bruno Pucci and Tommy Langaker.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Tye Ruotolo expects to go all-out against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

This may be the first time he will face Dante Leon, but Tye Ruotolo shares an underrated rivalry with his world title challenger. The ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion is on a 1-1 stalemate against Leon in their two matches outside of ONE Championship.

Leon beat Ruotolo at Grapplefest in 2020, with the American superstar tying the score at one apiece at Who's Number One in 2021.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ruotolo said he expects himself and Leon to unleash their full arsenal for their trilogy match.

"Even with Dante, it's hard to change a bunch as a grappler, you know? I know I'm more well-rounded than I was back then, a little bit. My guard's a bit better for sure. I'm sure he's made the same changes, even the ankle locks have been coming back in style."

