“It's gonna be exciting” - Tye Ruotolo downplays the impact of his matchup with Dante Leon but guarantees fireworks

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is treating his scheduled title match against challenger Dante Leon next month like any other fight. However, he believes the showdown will be an exciting one.

The two jiu-jitsu aces are featured in the co-headlining match at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be the second defense of Ruotolo of the world title he won in November 2023.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tye Ruotolo shared how he is treating his upcoming title defense, highlighting how important for him to provide an exciting match for the fans.

The 22-year-old Atos standout said:

"I don't know necessarily how important it'll be. It's gonna be exciting. That's all I care about."

Tye Ruotolo's last title defense came in April last year, where he defeated Australian challenger Izaak Michell by submission.

Meanwhile, in Leon, he is going up against an opponent who is no longer a stranger to his game, having battled him twice previously outside of ONE Championship. They split their matches with a victory each.

Canadian Leon made his ONE debut in December last year and won his first two matches.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tye Ruotolo going for a finish of Dante Leon in title match

Part of his push of providing an entertaining match at ONE Fight Night 31 is coming up with a definite victory over Dante Leon by way of submission.

He shared his game plan in an interview with Combat Sports Today ahead of his title defense next month, sharing:

"Try to make it exciting for you guys, and I try to get my job done as soon as possible, for sure. So yeah, in and out, and that ways you guys can watch the next one."

Watch the interview below:

Ruotolo was last in action in July last year, defeating South African phenom Jozef Chan in a catchweight submission grappling contest. He injured his knee the following month that kept him out for the rest of 2024 and well into the new year.

