Tye Ruotolo says jiu-jitsu gaining mainstream popularity: “I think we're definitely going to see a lot more gyms”

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is happy to see mainstream opportunities for jiu-jitsu steadily opening up. He hopes that such development continues to ensure the growth of the sport.

The Atos standout touched on it in a recent interview with Combat Sports Today in line with his scheduled return to action next month in Thailand.

Ruotolo highlighted that while jiu-jitsu is not yet at the level of mainstream popularity and appreciation as the other martial arts, it has, however, gained significant traction on that front under organizations like ONE Championship.

He said:

"It's going to be real hard to ever get there, but I think we're definitely going to see a lot more gyms and a lot more platforms and opportunities in jiu-jitsu for sure."

Watch the interview below:

Jiu-jitsu/submission grappling has received a warm reception from ONE Championship fans since being incorporated into the promotion's offerings the past few years.

Among the noted faces in the martial art in ONE is Ruotolo, who has had a lot of success in it since making his promotional debut in May 2022. He has been undefeated in seven matches to date with so signs of slowing down just yet.

Tye Ruotolo out to successfully defend his world title once again at ONE Fight Night 31

Tye Ruotolo is set to defend the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 and is looking to make it a successful one.

The California-based fighter stakes his world title for the second time since becoming divisional king in November 2023. He is being challenged by familiar foe and streaking Dante Leon in their scheduled 10-minute title clash.

Tye Ruotolo last defended his world title in April last year, where he forced Australian challenger Izaak Michell into submission.

Meanwhile, out to dethrone him at ONE Fight Night 31 is Leon, winner of his first two matches since making his ONE debut back in December. He has fought Ruotolo twice previously outside of ONE Championship, splitting it with a victory each.

ONE Fight Night 31 will take place at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium and is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

