“They didn’t take it seriously” – Arjan Bhullar reveals his family wasn’t supportive at first when he transitioned to MMA

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion, Canadian-Indian star ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar is today one of the most prolific heavyweight MMA fighters in the world. There is no denying Bhullar’s talent on the global stage, as he’s proven time and again to be a capable combat sports athlete.

But it wasn’t always easy to be accepted for his unusual talents, especially by his own family.

In a recent interview with Sportsmanor, Bhullar said his family was initially against his decision to become a fighter.

‘Singh’ explained:

“So, you know, that sort of, when that mental switch happened, and right after the Olympics, I ended up going that way. With the family and stuff yeah you know it came off as a shock to them, you know. It’s not something I really talked about or if I did, maybe they didn’t take it seriously and yeah, they weren’t supportive.”

Today, Bhullar competes on the biggest stage in the world’s largest martial arts organization. He returns this weekend to prove once more that he belongs among the elite.

‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar to face Iranian sensation Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar

Singh Arjan Bhullar is set to make his first appearance this weekend after losing his title to Anatoly Malykhin last year.

Bhullar is scheduled to lock horns with Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling champion Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East.

The event will be broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Friday, March 1.

A victory for Bhullar would cement his top ranking in a very competitive heavyweight division in ONE Championship.

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free.