“They don’t want to fight each other” - Chael Sonnen drops shocking insights on Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic post UFC 295 fight confirmation

Chael Sonnen noted that he isn't too excited about the upcoming UFC heavyweight championship bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic and dropped some shocking insight to the fight.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Sonnen was asked about his thoughts on the long awaited Jones vs. Miocic title fight finally materializing for UFC 295. He mentioned that despite the fight being announced, he isn't convinced that they actually want to fight each other.

He said:

"When two guys don't wanna fight, man, I don't wanna see it. And Jon Jones and Stipe clearly don't wanna fight. Which one it is, I don't know. They clearly don't wanna fight each other. So, that's very hard to get an interest in...I don't know how we're gonna light a fire under that, you got two guys that don't wanna fight."

'The American Gangster' then compared the situation to that of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, which is another heavyweight fight that has been discussed for quite some and just recently materialized. Sonnen noted that neither heavyweight wants to fight each other, but mentioned that he will still likely watch.

"They don't want to fight each other! I don't know what to do," added Chael Sonnen."I'll watch them, I'll try to cover them on my YouTube, see if I get some clicks. If I do, I'll cover them again but they don't want to fight, right. I wanna see guys fight that want to fight."

It remains to be seen whether Sonnen changes his stance on Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury should the leadup be entertaining.

Chael Sonnen believes Israel Adesanya is looking to take Conor McGregor's spot

Chael Sonnen complimented Israel Adesanya for being the star of UFC 290 without fighting, and made a prediction of what he can be looking to accomplish.

During the aforementioned appearance, 'The American Gangster' mentioned that he believes Adesanya wants to take Conor McGregor's spot as being the biggest draw in the UFC. Sonnen thinks 'The Last Stylebender' isn't too far from accomplishing that, especially for his post-fight interaction with Dricus du Plessis, following his win over Robert Whitaker.

Chael Sonnen said:

"There's a different game being played here by 'Izzy' and you wanna know who should be watching this? It's not [Dricus] du Plessis, it's not the rest of the division, it's Conor McGregor. 'Izzy's coming for his spot. 'Izzy's coming for top draw in this sport and he's not that far away. By the way, he truly made that program for me."

