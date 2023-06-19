They don't even feel any shame! - Andrew Tate ridicules American parents, says ther 'lack of responsibility' causes school shootings

Following another tragic shooting in the United States last week, Andrew Tate has weighed in on the subject by stating it is often the parents of the shooter who are at fault.

Between June 15 - June 18, there have been over 18 public shootings that have taken place in the US. Per GunViolenceArchive, the shootings have tragically resulted in the loss of 18 lives.

Tate addressed America's gun issues on Twitter, where he claimed that a majority of the time, the families are at fault for their lack of "guidance."

"Country - States - Cities - Towns - Communities - Families. It starts with the family. Family in the USA is absolutely broken. Mother and Father can't even stick together. Extended families hate each other over politics. Where are the cousins? Great uncles? Where is the guidance?" Tate tweeted.

In the video, 'Top G' expands on his idea further by stating that a major reason behind shootings in America is that parents aren't taking accountability for having not instilled values and respect associated with their family names. He said:

"I bet in the 60's, 70's, people didn't want to do dumb sh*t because the family would be known as criminals. The last name would be tarnished...Now you have a school shooter whose gonna go out there and kill people, meanwhile their families say he was failed by the system. They don't even feel any shame! It's unbelievable."

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan reveal details about human trafficking charges

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in December last year during a police raid in Romania. The brothers were accused of several crimes, which include rape, human trafficking and conspiring to form a criminal group.

The pair denied all charges citing a lack of evidence, and were eventually placed under house arrest on March 31 following a three-month stint in jail.

It was, however, reported in recent weeks that their charges of human trafficking had been revised to 'human trafficking in continued form', which was believed to carry a more serious punishment. The Tate brothers have since opened up about this news, stating that they have, in fact, benefitted from the change in the nature of the charges against them.

"Yesterday when they changed the status of the case file, they have to call you to the offices of DIICOT. So, I was looking at six counts of human trafficking. I went there yesterday... and when I left the building, I was facing one count of human trafficking."

Catch Andrew Tate's full 'Emergency Meeting' here:

