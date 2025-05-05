"They are freakin' children" - Jillian Michaels and Joe Rogan put child transitions on blast, calling out inaccurate narratives on puberty blockers

Joe Rogan recently hosted American fitness trainer and nutritionist Jillian Michaels on his podcast. The duo explored various intriguing topics, including the discussions surrounding child transitions and the use of puberty blockers.

Rogan and Michaels called out the narrative that states how some individuals give medications to children that temporarily pause or delay the physical changes of puberty by suppressing the production of sexual hormones like testosterone and estrogen.

During episode #2313 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Michaels and Rogan criticized this practice. The guest began by highlighting the negative effects of these medications, stating:

"The distinction that's key is when you block puberty at the stage of 10 or 2, which is arguably the appropriate age that puberty is meant to begin, then you get sterilization, you got inability to ever have an org*sm, it affects bone development, it affects brain development... It's terrible for them. They're freaking children, their body is not developed properly. Nobody understands that."

Rogan added:

"It's f**king insane... They call them chemical castration drugs for s*x offenders, they call them puberty blockers... It's f**king barbaric and bananas and we're gonna look back at it the same way we looked at lobotomies... I think they stopped it in 1967... And this is the same thing that's going to happen with this whole 'gender-affirming care' thing."

Check out the full conversation below:

Joe Rogan highlights the benefits of kids training in MMA at a young age

Joe Rogan was a practitioner of combat sports, specializing in Taekwondo. Throughout the years, he has been deeply involved in the MMA world. As a result, he frequently discusses the benefits of training in various combat sports.

In a conversation with Theo Von on the podcast, This Past Weekend, the UFC commentator emphasized how children can benefit from starting MMA training at an early age.

"There's an argument for sparring young because you can't hurt each other... As long as they learn control, they gotta learn to control. But if they learn control when they're young and they learn not to hit each other hard but just do it fast, man they can get so good. Because, they don't hurt each other the way adults hurt each other...[Kids] just tap each other, it's a good way to learn."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (39:38):

