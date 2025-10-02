  • home icon
  • MMA
  • "They get that ego stroke" - Former UFC champ reacts to Terence Crawford being held at gunpoint by Omaha police during traffic stop

"They get that ego stroke" - Former UFC champ reacts to Terence Crawford being held at gunpoint by Omaha police during traffic stop

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 02, 2025 06:22 GMT
UFC icon discusses Terence Crawford
UFC icon discusses Terence Crawford's recent ordeal. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo recently shared his thoughts on Terence Crawford being held at gunpoint by the Omaha police during a traffic stop. The former two-division UFC champion opined that Crawford was pulled out of his car by a policeman who was potentially seeking fame and attention.

Ad

Crawford recently beat Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision to become the new undisputed super middleweight champion. Crawford's hometown of Omaha held a parade through its downtown to honor his achievement during the day, and there was a party to celebrate his 38th birthday at a live music venue near where the police incident happened.

Crawford was stopped for alleged reckless driving, which quickly escalated after the cops spotted a gun on the driver's side floorboard. After the gun was confirmed to have been a licensed weapon, the boxing icon was ticketed for reckless driving.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman, Cejudo reacted to the news and opined:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"This f**king cop didn't [know who he is?]. Come on, dude, not knowing who he is? This cop's trying to become famous, bro. That's f**king crazy... I think he knew, like, he did that to get famous. He did that to get attention... Certain cops have a different style, bro. They get that ego stroke, feeling that power over somebody."
Ad
Ad

Terence Crawford declares himself the "face of boxing" after Canelo Alvarez win

Terence Crawford believes he's the new "face of boxing" in light of him becoming the new undisputed super middleweight champion. Crawfword recently claimed that Canelo Alvarez was an "all-time great" and that there were no more of them left for him to fight.

In the post-fight show, the Nebraska native declared himself the face of the sport and said:

"Canelo is an all-time great. He is the last one; there is no more Canelos. So when you look around, I’m the Canelo, I’m am the face of boxing now. I’m the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications